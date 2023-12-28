BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
Print 2023-12-28

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

AFP Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower, one of the world’s prime tourist attractions, was closed Wednesday after staff went on strike, the tower’s operator said.

The strike on the 100th anniversary of the death of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who built the tower, was to protest about “the current way it is managed”, the hard-left CGT union said in a statement.

The tower’s operator SETE was “headed for disaster”, it said.

The CGT said management was running the Eiffel Tower according to a business model that was “too ambitious and unsustainable” and that it said was based on an inflated estimate of future visitor numbers, while under-estimating construction costs.

SETE apologised to visitors, advising anyone with electronic tickets for Wednesday “to check their email” for more information on their booking.

