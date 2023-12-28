BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
Dec 28, 2023
Pakistan

JI slams KE for 'maltreatment' of a woman consumer

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday condemned the K-Electric (KE) for its alleged maltreatment of woman, calling the private electricity supply entity a ‘mafia’ imposed on citizens.

“The KE should put its house in order; otherwise 3.2 million consumers will take it to the task,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief warned during a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq here.

Referring to a recent video clip appeared on the social media, in which KE officials were seen maltreating a woman he demanded that the KE administration should be sent behind the bars over their criminal conduct, adding that the these “white collar criminals” have been imposed on public.

However, about the Palestine war, he reiterated that the governments of the Muslim world were showing a hypocrisy for leaving the people of Gaza at the mercy of cruel Jewish occupation army which enjoys support from the US and Europe.

Disapproving the products of multinational companies in local market, he said that there is a dire need for rebuilding the local brands to boost the national economy. In this connection, Hafiz Naeem announced that the JI will hold an expo on January 21 and 22, 2024 at the Expo Centre to help promote the local brands.

“The JI will gain a huge mandate in the general elections 2024 to form the next government in Sindh without any coalition support,” he claimed, saying that his party will show a strong political representation after Feb 8 polls.

The JI is the sole option for the citizens, whom should trust in his party to help bring about the true representation in the assembly for the larger interest of the city, he said.

