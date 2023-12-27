BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye’s Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

Reuters Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 07:22pm

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler and likened Israel’s attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis.

NATO member Turkiye, which supports a two-state solution, has criticised Israel’s air and ground assault on Gaza, called it a “terror state” and said its leaders must be tried in international courts.

Sharpening his rhetoric, Erdogan said Turkiye would welcome academics and scientists facing persecution for their views on the conflict in Gaza, adding Western countries supporting Israel were complicit in what he called war crimes.

Israel launches more strikes on Gaza as Netanyahu says Hamas must be destroyed

“They used to speak ill of Hitler. What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not,” Erdogan said.

“He is richer than Hitler, he gets the support from the West. All sorts of support comes from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Despite the criticism, Turkiyehas maintained commercial ties with Israel, drawing backlash from opposition parties and Iran. Ankara says trade with Israel has fallen sharply since Oct. 7.

Unlike its Western allies and some Arab nations, Turkiyedoes not view Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Tayyip Erdogan Benjamin Netanyahu NATO Israeli air strike Turkiye Israel Hamas conflict Hamas Israel war

Comments

1000 characters
Adi Dec 27, 2023 08:45pm
And yet he has no problem facilitating oil transport to Israel. Amazing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Turkiye’s Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu no different from Hitler

KSE-100 posts recovery, powers past 60,000 with nearly 2.9% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto focusing on poor

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

Israel attacks central Gaza, kills dozens more Palestinians

Pakistan successfully test-fires Fateh-II weapons system

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Govt plans to boost foreign investment in IT sector: PM Kakar

Oil down $1 as investors watch Red Sea developments

Read more stories