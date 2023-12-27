BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia, India closer to joint military equipment production

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:55pm

MOSCOW: Russia and India have made tangible progress in talks on plans to jointly produce military equipment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow.

Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said such cooperation was of a strategic nature and was in both countries’ interests and would help ensure security on the Eurasian continent.

He said Moscow respected India’s desire to diversify its military hardware suppliers and was ready too to support New Delhi’s desire to manufacture things needed by India in India.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Jaishankar later on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said he expected Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet next year.

Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weapons

Jaishankar said he and Lavrov had discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as bilateral trade and investment.

India has become one of Russia’s core economic partners since the West in 2022 imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Russia has diverted much of its oil exports to India and stepped up diplomacy within the BRICS group of nations, a grouping of which both countries are founding members.

According to Jaishankar, Indian-Russian trade is expected to top $50 billion this year.

He said New Delhi was keen to sign a bilateral investment treaty with Russia as well as a free trade agreement with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union.

India Sergei Lavrov Russia Russia India relation military equipment production

Comments

1000 characters

Russia, India closer to joint military equipment production

KSE-100 posts recovery, powers past 60,000 with nearly 2.9% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel attacks central Gaza, kills dozens more Palestinians

Pakistan successfully test fires Fateh-II weapons system

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil edges lower as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Read more stories