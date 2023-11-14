BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.52%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.69%)
DGKC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
FFL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.61%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.19%)
HBL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.63%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PIOC 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PPL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.65%)
TRG 79.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,774 Increased By 11.3 (0.2%)
BR30 20,271 Increased By 118 (0.59%)
KSE100 56,661 Increased By 137.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,041 Increased By 52.6 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weapons

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 11:57am

Russia’s sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia’s RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday.

“Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India,” RIA cited Rosoboronexport’s General Director Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

No details were provided about which Indian companies would be involved or when potential production would start.

Russia continues to be India’s largest arms supplier with its share of Indian defence imports at 45% in 2022, according to this year’s report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Russian oil sold to India at 30% above Western price cap

Mikheyev said that Rosoboronexport and Indian partners has provided the Indian Ministry of Defence with Su-30MKI fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles, and shells.

India and Russia have also started at the beginning of the year joint production of the AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

Indian Air Force Indian private and public enterprises Indian enterprises General Director Alexander Mikheyev Rosoboronexport INDIA RUSSIA

Comments

1000 characters

Russia, India discussing joint production of aircraft weapons

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Taliban minister raises issue of refugee assets during Pakistan visit

IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians in West Bank clash

TPL Corp, Abhi Limited explore acquisition of FINCA

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Heavy machinery brought in to pull out Indian workers from collapsed tunnel

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Read more stories