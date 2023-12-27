BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
BIPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.43%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (12.61%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.04%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.46%)
FFL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.17%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
HBL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.36%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.43%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.56%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.84%)
OGDC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.76%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.52%)
PIOC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.92%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.85%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.89%)
SNGP 70.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.69%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.22%)
TRG 80.87 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.62%)
UNITY 23.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.77%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 02:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tuesday on a container ship in the Red Sea and for an attempt to attack Israel with drones.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping said there were no injuries to its crew from the attack on its ship, the United VIII, en route from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

It said the ship had informed a nearby coalition naval warship that it had come under attack and had taken evasive manoeuvres. Israel said separately that its aircraft had intercepted a hostile aerial target in the Red Sea area.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea in a televised address said the group had targeted the vessel, which he identified as the MSC United, after the crew failed to respond to warnings. He also said the Houthis had carried out a military operation targeting Eilat and other areas in Israel, which he referred to as occupied Palestine.

He did not say whether any of the targets were successfully hit.

US fighter jets, a navy destroyer and other assets shot down in the Red Sea 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles fired by the Houthis, US Central Command said.

There was no damage to ships and no reported injuries, it wrote on social media platform X.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen including the capital, have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel army chief says war with Hamas will last ‘many more months’

Britain’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Authority earlier reported two incidents of explosions in the Red Sea off of the coast of Yemen involving missiles and drones near a vessel.

It also said there were no reported injuries.

The reported incidents come a week after the United States announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthis.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea waterway in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

Pakistan Yemen MENA Houthi Gaza Strip Red Sea Yemen’s Houthi rebels US Central Command Israel Hamas MSC Mediterranean Shipping United VIII United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Authority

Comments

1000 characters

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel army chief says war with Hamas will last ‘many more months’

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil stabilises as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Budgetary support during Jul 1-Dec 16, 2023 period: Govt borrowing jumps 200pc to Rs2.876trn YoY

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Read more stories