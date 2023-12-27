BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
BIPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.43%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (12.61%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.04%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.46%)
FFL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.17%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
HBL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.36%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.43%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.56%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.84%)
OGDC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.76%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.52%)
PIOC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.92%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.85%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.89%)
SNGP 70.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.69%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.22%)
TRG 80.87 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.62%)
UNITY 23.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.77%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan gets no offers in 110,000 T wheat tender

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 02:03pm

HAMBURG: No price offers were believed to have been submitted in a tender from Pakistan on Wednesday to purchase 110,000 metric tons of wheat, European traders said in initial assessments.

Traders said the tender terms were regarded as unattractive with a bid bond required for 2% of the offer value and a performance bond of 5% of contract value.

“There is a lot of interest from Pakistani private buyers for wheat which can be met without such terms,” one trader said.

Shipment was sought in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) in consignments of at least 50,000 tons in two periods between Jan.

10-Jan. 15 and Jan 17-Jan. 22 with arrival in Pakistan by Feb. 12, 2024. Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates are still possible later.

Pakistan Wheat European traders Trading Corporation of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan gets no offers in 110,000 T wheat tender

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel army chief says war with Hamas will last ‘many more months’

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil stabilises as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Budgetary support during Jul 1-Dec 16, 2023 period: Govt borrowing jumps 200pc to Rs2.876trn YoY

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Read more stories