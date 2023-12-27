BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
BIPL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.3%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.97%)
DGKC 70.49 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.12%)
FABL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
FCCL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.1%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
HBL 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
HUBC 111.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.48%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.53%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
OGDC 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.24%)
PAEL 19.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.74%)
PIOC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.65%)
PPL 108.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.66%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.1%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.95%)
SNGP 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.4%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.53%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.24%)
TRG 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.52%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.41%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.99%)
BR100 6,110 Increased By 64.9 (1.07%)
BR30 21,621 Increased By 308.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 59,755 Increased By 583.6 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,899 Increased By 174.2 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil extends gains on support from rival oils

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 10:39am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by strength in rival edible oils, although low trading volumes weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 19 ringgit, or 0.50%, to 3,782 ringgit ($816.85) by midday.

However, trading was lackluster and sideways between 3,775 ringgit to 3,785 ringgit, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. “Trading was thin as most players are still on holiday.” Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked up 1.05%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.09%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.19%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors monitored Red Sea developments, with some major shippers resuming passage through the area despite continued attacks and broader Middle East tensions.

O/R Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit rose 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, according to a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website.

Palm oil may bounce further towards a range of 3,813-3,819 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave e, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil extends gains on support from rival oils

KSE-100 posts some recovery, inches close to 60,000 with 1.2% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Read more stories