Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PEMRA bans broadcast of surrogate companies’ advertisements on media

Read here for details.

PM Kakar says prosperity of Balochistan is govt’s key priority

Read here for details.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for 15 days in Adiala jail

Read here for details.

PTI retains ‘bat’ symbol as PHC suspends ECP’s revocation

Read here for details.

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Read here for details.

Budgetary support during Jul 1-Dec 16, 2023 period: Govt borrowing jumps 200pc to Rs2.876trn YoY

Read here for details.

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read here for details.

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Read here for details.