Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: The number of active taxpayers (ATL) has reached 5.3 million as on December 26, 2023. It is learnt that the number of individual taxpayers has reached 3.69 million as per income tax updated ATL. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s data revealed that the number of corporate/ association of persons (AOPs) has reached 1.67 million under the ATL.

A tax expert has raised questions that (i); how much tax paid by new filers?

(ii) What is the number of total filers for tax year 2023 and (iii) why still higher tax being collected from non-filers despite crackdown against non-filers?

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

Recently, the FBR chairman informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that there are 11.4 million registered persons, but not all of them are filing their income tax returns.

The FBR has received over 2.9 million income tax returns for the tax year 2023 till October 31, 2023.

Last year, the FBR had received over 2.5 million returns till October 2022. The FBR had received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.87 million last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.

