PEMRA bans broadcast of surrogate companies' advertisements on media

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday banned the broadcast and distribution of surrogate companies' advertisements across all electronic media outlets with immediate effect, Radio Pakistan reported.

A notification to this effect was issued today under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 and Amendment Act 2023.

The PEMRA banned such advertisements, that promote gambling and betting in different sports events being telecast, broadcast, or rebroadcast in the country.

In case of non-compliance and or repeated violation, legal proceedings under relevant provisions of PEMRA laws shall be initiated.

The development comes on the same day the state broadcaster PTV failed to televise the second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Melbourne after the parent broadcasters refused to provide a clean feed, free of surrogate advertising.

PTV Sports issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter) saying they "discontinued airing the second Test" due to advertisements of betting companies.

"PTV, adhering to the policy of the government of Pakistan, zero tolerance for the surrogate companies has discontinued airing the second Test match from Melbourne in lieu of the Pakistan vs Australia series 2023-24."

The state broadcaster said it had taken up the issue with the parent broadcaster and also reported PEMRA and other relevant stakeholders to remove the brand placements of on-ground surrogate companies' advertisements.

It said the series would be telecast live once the matter was resolved.