Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

ISLAMABAD: Once again refusing to implement the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the removal of DC, IGP ICT, the caretaker government has urged the electoral body to review its decisions keeping in view the Interior Ministry’s report suggesting security threats.

A five-member bench, led by the chief election commissioner, reviewed the cases concerning the dismissal of Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and the Islamabad police chief and deputy commissioner from their posts.

Establishment Division Secretary Inamullah requested the commission to review the decisions regarding the removal of the Islamabad DC and IGP. He added that the Interior Ministry had issued a report from the Intelligence Bureau on terrorist incidents.

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

The commission was informed that the notification of Ahad Cheema’s removal from the post was issued on Monday night.

The secretary told the commission that the Interior Ministry wanted the ECP to reconsider the decision regarding the removal of the two officers and that the officers should be retained.

He also said that the prime minister had given his approval for the replacement of both officers at the direction of the election commission. He then sought to have the ECP reconsider its decision. The chief election commissioner remarked that the commission would see the Interior Ministry’s report and asked the secretary to look at a panel for posting in both slots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023