BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

Benazir’s death anniversary today: Sindh declares public holiday

INP Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

KARACHI: To pay tribute to slain Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, the Sindh government has declared a public holiday across the province on Wednesday, December 27th.

The announcement, approved by Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqir, will see a shutdown of government offices, private institutions, local councils, and administrative offices throughout Sindh.

This marks a continuation of the tradition of observing Ms. Bhutto’s death anniversary as a public holiday. Bhutto, the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan, was assassinated in a suicide attack in December 2007.

Her tragic demise remains a significant event in Pakistani history, and the Sindh government’s action reflects the continued respect and admiration she holds among many in the province.

Sindh PPP Sindh Government Benazir Bhutto public holiday death anniversary of Benazir

Comments

1000 characters

Benazir’s death anniversary today: Sindh declares public holiday

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories