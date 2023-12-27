Benazir’s death anniversary today: Sindh declares public holiday

KARACHI: To pay tribute to slain Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, the Sindh government has declared a public holiday across the province on Wednesday, December 27th.

The announcement, approved by Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqir, will see a shutdown of government offices, private institutions, local councils, and administrative offices throughout Sindh.

This marks a continuation of the tradition of observing Ms. Bhutto’s death anniversary as a public holiday. Bhutto, the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan, was assassinated in a suicide attack in December 2007.

Her tragic demise remains a significant event in Pakistani history, and the Sindh government’s action reflects the continued respect and admiration she holds among many in the province.