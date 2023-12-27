Audio leaks case: Ministry informs IHC about possible use of AI for voice cloning

ISLAMABAD: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that there is a possibility that artificial intelligence (AI) could have been used to mimic the voices of individuals heard in purported audio calls.

In a one-page response submitted to IHC in audio leaks case, the Defence Ministry explained that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could be asked to request relevant social media companies for records of relevant calls, given its legal authorisation to seek such data.

It explained that various tools allow calls to be recorded on smartphones, adding those tools were cheap and easily available for anyone to buy.

“Moreover, various groups provide paid services under which they claim to steal data from devices through various means,” it added.

A second possibility, according to the ministry, was that callers could also record each other’s conversations/calls while using the speakerphone functionality, and later, this recording could be leaked or hacked.

The third possibility, it said, was to use artificial intelligence to mimic, adding “With the advancement of artificial intelligence, there are various tools available which can alter the voice and change the content of any conversation. These tools can be used to mimic someone”.

The ministry also said it was technically impossible for anyone snooping to determine with whom a call is being held.

“Being encrypted traffic, technically it is not possible to ascertain the source, only social media platforms can provide information about the caller,” it added.

The ministry said that under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA), FIA’s cybercrime wing is the designated agency to probe cybercrimes.

“Under section 35 of PECA, FIA has the power to access or demand any information in readable and comprehensive format or plain version from service providers, including social media platforms,” it added.

It proposed the court to issue directives to the cybercrime wing of FIA to hold a thorough probe into the matter.

The case involves ex-first lady Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib, the son of ex-chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The hearing was adjourned till February 19, 2024.

