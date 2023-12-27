BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
Japanese rubber soars

Published 27 Dec, 2023

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures hit a three-week peak on Tuesday, driven by optimism about increased stimulus measures in China and concerns over potential supply shortages from top-producer Thailand. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery was up 0.7%, or 1.6 yen, at 249.6 yen ($1.75) per kg at closing.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was last down 0.5% or 65 yuan, at 13,900 yuan ($1,945.96) per metric ton.

China’s top planning body said on Saturday it had identified a second batch of public investment projects under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 142.20 per dollar, drawing additional support from comments by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who signalled the possibility of a policy shift. A stronger yen makes yen-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.16% higher. On supply, several provinces in southern Thailand were hit by severe flooding on Monday after days of heavy rain, Thai local media reported, potentially affecting the supply of natural rubber.

Thailand’s exports in November rose at a slower pace and missed analysts’ forecasts despite a surge in rice shipments, and the commerce ministry said on Monday that full-year exports would post a small drop before rising in 2024.

Asian stocks crept higher on Tuesday and the dollar lurked near a five-month low as cooling US inflation bolstered bets the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates early next year.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for January delivery last traded at 148.6 US cents per kg, up 0.7%.

