Not a single deal reported on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

LAHORE: The trading in the local market on Tuesday remained dull. Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,300 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 per maund to Rs 17,800 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,200 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

