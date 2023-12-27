BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

HBAC decides current session to continue till Jan 15

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate has decided that the current session will continue till January 15, 2024.

The committee meeting presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, which met here on Tuesday, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 334th Session of the Senate.

The session would also take up discussion on other issues of extreme public significance. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue until January 15, 2024.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi. Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan was also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani HBAC

Comments

1000 characters

HBAC decides current session to continue till Jan 15

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories