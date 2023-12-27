HBAC decides current session to continue till Jan 15

ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate has decided that the current session will continue till January 15, 2024.

The committee meeting presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, which met here on Tuesday, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 334th Session of the Senate.

The session would also take up discussion on other issues of extreme public significance. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue until January 15, 2024.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi. Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan was also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023