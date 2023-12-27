LDA orders to expedite uplift work on Bund Road

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has ordered the ongoing ‘controlled access corridor’ project’s contractors on Bund Road to deploy additional resources to expedite the development work.

During his visit to the project site on Tuesday, LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa inspected the work on package 1 (between Babu Sabu and Sagiyan) and package 2 (between Sagiyan and Niazi Chowk). During a meeting with the contractors of both packages, a plan was presented to expedite the work on both packages of the project. The DG asked the contractor of package 2 to deploy more resources, including machinery and labour, to speed up the work. On this occasion, LDA’s Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, the contractors and the project director briefed him on the ongoing development work. He was told that 42 percent of package 1 while 25.5 percent of package 2 had been completed.

Later, Randhawa visited Shahdara Chowk to inspect the development work around the newly constructed flyover. He instructed the relevant officials and the contractors to expedite the remaining work, including plantation, and construction of side roads and drains, for early completion of this mega project. The DG told them that a traffic management plan should be implemented with the assistance of the traffic police at Shahdara Chowk.

