ECP warns govt employees against political participation in elections

  • Officers in Grades 20 and above must obtain leave approval directly from the Commission, according to advisory
APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 07:27pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a pre-general election advisory, instructing government officers and employees to refrain from participating in political activities, APP reported.

Government officials and employees are prohibited from participating in election activities, according to the advisory.

Officials seeking leave must obtain permission from Returning Officers (ROs), while district officers must seek permission from District Returning Officers (DROs).

Federal government employees up to grade 19 can have their leave sanctioned by DROs, according to the ECP advisory.

According to the advisory, officers in Grades 20 and above must obtain leave approval directly from the Commission.

In a related development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) suspended on Tuesday the ECP decision of revocation of the bat symbol for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP deadline for filing nomination papers ended on Sunday. The scrutiny process of the nomination papers will last between December 25 and 30, as specified in the schedule.

“All activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned,” the ECP said.

ECP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters
Uzmakhan Dec 26, 2023 07:48pm
Good
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

