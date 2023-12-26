BAFL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-6.3%)
World

Vessel near Yemen said to report drones, explosions in Red Sea

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 03:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Two explosions in the Red Sea were reported by a vessel sailing off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday shortly after two unmanned aircraft were sighted, a British maritime authority said.

The explosions occurred around 5 miles from the vessel in an area of the Red Sea 50 miles from the port of Hodeidah on Yemen’s west coast, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory.

The identity of the vessel, details of the cargo onboard or where it was sailing to or had sailed from were not disclosed.

The UKMTO said the vessel was in contact with coalition forces and that the vessel and crew had been reported safe.

The vessel was said to be continuing its voyage.

The reported incident comes a week after the United States announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Houthi group have attacked commercial vessels sailing the sea since October, a campaign the group says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza besieged by Israel.

The group has said it is targeting Israeli-linked vessels and those heading to Israel, warning shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea waterway in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

Red Sea attacks hit global trade

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israeli halts the war and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

The Houthis, who control vast amounts of territory in Yemen after years of war, have also since fired drones and missiles towards southern Israel.

Yemen MENA Red Sea United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Yemen’s Houthi rebels vessel Israeli ports Red Sea shipping Hodeidah

