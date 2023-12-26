BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 01:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday on optimism that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.8%, led by a 2.5% increase in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.6% increase in Alinma Bank.

Market expectations that the Fed would cut interest rates next year grew after US data released on Friday showed that by some key measures inflation was now at or below the central bank’s 2% target.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed, defying global calls for a ceasefire amid concerns the conflict could spread with US and Iran-aligned forces again attacking each other.

Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade

Meanwhile, shipping firms had suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of world trade, and imposed surcharges for re-routing ships.

The Qatari benchmark retreated 0.5%, on course to snap seven sessions of gains, dragged down by a 0.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

