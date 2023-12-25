BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 02:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Monday with cooler-than-expected US inflation data supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could cut borrowing costs in the new year.

Trading volumes were mostly low because of the absence of many foreign investors for Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Commerce Department report showed US prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%.

Most Gulf bourses gain on rate cut bets; Egypt dips

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, supported by a 1.2% gain in auto rental firm Lumi and a 0.6% increase in Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.3%, hit by a 0.9% decline in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.5% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark rose 0.4%, on course to gain for seventh session, led by a 2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.1% to 9,473

ABU DHABI fell 1.8% to 5,583

DUBAI down 0.1% to 2,539

QATAR gained 0.7% to 10,118

EGYPT lost 1.1% to 11,337

BAHRAIN eased 0.7% to 1,467

OMAN rose 0.8% to 3,697

KUWAIT added 0.6% to 6,269

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Read more stories