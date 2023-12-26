BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-9.02%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.19%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 70.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-4.08%)
FABL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.92%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.33%)
FFL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.84%)
GGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.6%)
HBL 108.45 Decreased By ▼ -7.05 (-6.1%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-9.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.14%)
OGDC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.64%)
PAEL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.25%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.4%)
PIOC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PPL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-6.3%)
PRL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.58%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.93%)
SNGP 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.37%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.82%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.55%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
TRG 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-3.62%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,147 Decreased By -190.6 (-3.01%)
BR30 21,800 Decreased By -1094.7 (-4.78%)
KSE100 60,124 Decreased By -1581.5 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,025 Decreased By -536.5 (-2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 11:30am

MELBOURNE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja has again accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of double standards after being refused permission to display a dove of peace on his bat during the Boxing Day Test.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja, who has been keen to show his support for the people of Gaza during the ongoing conflict in the enclave, was reprimanded for wearing a black armband in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth earlier this month.

He had originally intended to show his support by writing the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag but that gesture also fell foul of ICC regulations.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband

Khawaja had worked with Cricket Australia on a new way to show his support by having the dove on his bat accompanied by the message “01: UDHR” in a reference to the first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to The Australian newspaper, the ICC also refused to allow him to display the message.

There was no immediate reply to a request for comment on the matter from the ICC. In a video on Instagram late on the eve of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Khawaja posted pictures of other international players with religious symbols and messages on their bats.

“Merry Christmas everybody, sometimes you just gotta laugh … #inconsistent #doublestandards,” he wrote underneath.

The ICC Code of Conduct forbids players wearing, displaying or conveying messages through arm bands or other items on clothing or equipment without prior approval, especially for “political, religious or racial” causes.

Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7 cross-border attacks by Hamas has killed at least 20,700 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Monday that the team were sympathetic to Khawaja’s desire to show his support to the people of Gaza.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove,” he told reporters.

Cricket Australia expects Khawaja to abide by rules in Gaza support

“We really support Uzzy, I think he’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s doing it really respectfully,” he said.

“He can hold his head high the way he’s gone about it, but there’s rules in place, so I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”

Pat Cummins Melbourne Cricket Ground Gaza Strip Usman Khawaja AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN TEST

Comments

1000 characters
Salauddin Dec 26, 2023 12:47pm
We are with uzzi.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support

Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

ECP releases data of total candidates

Read more stories