BAFL 52.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2%)
BIPL 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
BOP 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.05%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
DFML 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
DGKC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.65%)
FABL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
FCCL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.7%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
OGDC 127.60 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
PAEL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.47%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.6%)
PIOC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
PPL 118.66 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.18%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.81%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.62 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.4%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
TPLP 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
TRG 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.95%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,859 Increased By 41.2 (0.6%)
BR30 24,610 Increased By 403.2 (1.67%)
KSE100 66,704 Increased By 277.1 (0.42%)
KSE30 22,231 Increased By 75.8 (0.34%)
Sports

Cricket Australia expects Khawaja to abide by rules in Gaza support

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 09:47am

PERTH: Cricket Australia said on Wednesday they backed Usman Khawaja’s right to express his support for the people of Gaza but expected him to conform to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules banning displays on his playing equipment.

Batter Khawaja had the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” written on his boots in the colours of the Palestinian flag in Tuesday’s training for the first Test against Pakistan.

According to Australian media reports, the Pakistan-born opener intended to wear the boots during the match, which starts at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

“We support the right of our players to express personal opinions, but the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7 cross-border attacks by Hamas has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The ICC Code of Conduct forbids players wearing, displaying or conveying messages through arm bands or other items on clothing or equipment without prior approval.

Messages related to political, religious or racial activities or causes are not allowed.

‘Paid his dues’: Australia’s Khawaja goes in to bat for embattled Warner

England batsman Moeen Ali, who like Khawaja is a Muslim with Pakistani heritage, was banned by the ICC in 2014 from wearing wristbands featuring the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

The ICC did, however, allow players to “take the knee” before international matches in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in 2020 and 2021. There was no immediate reply to a request for comment on the matter from the ICC.

Australia’s Sports Minister Anika Wells, however, gave Khawaja her full backing.

“I have always advocated for athletes having the right to a voice and to speak up on matters important to them,” she told local media.

“Usman Khawaja is a great athlete and a great Australian. He should have every right to speak up on matters that are important to him. “He has done so in a peaceful and respectful way. He has done so as an individual and expressed an individual opinion that does not compromise the Australian cricket team’s obligations to the ICC.”

