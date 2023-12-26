BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-9.47%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.19%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 69.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.18%)
FABL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.92%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.33%)
FFL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.84%)
GGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.6%)
HBL 108.34 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-6.2%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.88%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-9.34%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.25%)
OGDC 107.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-4.79%)
PAEL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.25%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.87%)
PIOC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PPL 110.18 Decreased By ▼ -7.22 (-6.15%)
PRL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-7.68%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.93%)
SNGP 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.37%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.55%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.06%)
TRG 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-3.62%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,145 Decreased By -192.7 (-3.04%)
BR30 21,774 Decreased By -1120.6 (-4.89%)
KSE100 60,073 Decreased By -1632.4 (-2.65%)
KSE30 20,004 Decreased By -558.3 (-2.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

AFP Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 01:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 on a rain-disrupted opening day of the second Test in Melbourne Tuesday against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack.

At stumps, he was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls and Travis Head was not out on nine after nearly three hours’ play were lost to rain.

Pakistan’s bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26).

But a patient Labuschagne was immovable as the hosts look to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth. Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch suited to the seamers.

Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan bowled a good length and found early swing, with Warner dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.

Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17.

His luck ran out with a rash shot off part-time spinner Agha Salman in the final over before lunch, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip off a thick outside edge.

Warner’s long-time opening partner Khawaja has been embroiled in a dispute with the International Cricket Council over how he can bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He was denied a bid to display a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and instead played with the names of his daughters on his shoes.

The 37-year-old hit a boundary off the second ball he faced and looked destined for a big score before speedster Hasan Ali, back in the team after being overlooked for Perth, drew an edge that Salman took well in the slips to leave Australia on 108-2.

With dark clouds overhead, the lights were turned on mid-afternoon with Labuschagne and Smith in survival mode as the bowlers turned the screws before the rain arrived.

Pakistan-Australia 2nd Test starts today

The conditions eventually cleared and play resumed in front of a sparse crowd, with many of the 62,000 fans giving up and going home. Smith and Labuschagne continued to play defensively, with runs hard to come by.

Labuschagne finally relieved some pressure when Aamer Jamal was brought on, hitting his first boundary in 75 balls, with the grin on his face telling a story.

It was similarly slow going for Smith, who was given out lbw on 19 after a big shout from Afridi, but a review showed the ball going high.

He was less fortunate against Jamal soon after. The umpire ignored an appeal from wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a catch, but Pakistan reviewed and it showed a faint edge, ending a 147-ball partnership.

Babar Azam rain Steve Smith International Cricket Council Marnus Labuschagne Melbourne Cricket Ground Usman Khawaja Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test

Comments

1000 characters

Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan in 2nd Test

Open market exchange rate calculation: Mechanism finds favour with ECAP

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

ECP releases data of total candidates

Read more stories