Terrorist attack on police station in Lakki Marwat foiled

Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

LAKKI MARWAT: The police foiled a terrorist attack on a police station and forcing the attackers to flee.

According to a private TV channel, armed miscreants stormed Gambella Police Station of Lakki Marwat on Sunday-Monday midnight.

However, the police personnel through quick response foiled the attack and assailants were forced to escape.

DPO Tariq Habib said that no causality or damage to police building occurred in the attack.

He also appreciated the police forces for quick response foiled the third attack on the said police station within two days.

