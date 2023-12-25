BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP receives 28,626 nomination papers for February 8 polls

BR Web Desk Published 25 Dec, 2023 08:33pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released on Monday details regarding the nomination papers filed by the candidates aiming to participate in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, stating that a total of 28,626 papers were filed from across the country for the national and provincial assemblies.

The security of the nomination papers began today, which will continue untill December 31.

According to details, 7,242 men along with 471 women filed nomination papers for the national assembly’s general seats, whereas for provincial assemblies, the number stands at 17,744 and 802, respectively.

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

A total of 13,823 nomination papers were collected from Punjab for the general and reserved seats of national and provincial assemblies, followed by 6,498 from Sindh, 5,278 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 2,669 from Balochistan.

In addition, 358 nomination papers were collected from Islamabad.

elections ECP General elections Elections commission of Pakistan Elections in Pakistan 2024 general elections pakistan elections General Elections 2024 elections 2024 General Election 2024 nomination papers for polls 2024

Comments

1000 characters

ECP receives 28,626 nomination papers for February 8 polls

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

Desperation rising amid acute hunger at Gaza hospitals: WHO

Pope deplores ‘desperate humanitarian situation’ in Gaza

Income tax returns: FBR warns non-filers of account freeze

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

India’s Paytm confirms it will axe jobs to cut costs

Russia reports grain harvest of 142.6 million tonnes, second largest ever

Australia retain lineup, Pakistan replace Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mohammad Rizwan

Read more stories