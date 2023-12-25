ECP receives 28,626 nomination papers for February 8 polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released on Monday details regarding the nomination papers filed by the candidates aiming to participate in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, stating that a total of 28,626 papers were filed from across the country for the national and provincial assemblies.

The security of the nomination papers began today, which will continue untill December 31.

According to details, 7,242 men along with 471 women filed nomination papers for the national assembly’s general seats, whereas for provincial assemblies, the number stands at 17,744 and 802, respectively.

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

A total of 13,823 nomination papers were collected from Punjab for the general and reserved seats of national and provincial assemblies, followed by 6,498 from Sindh, 5,278 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 2,669 from Balochistan.

In addition, 358 nomination papers were collected from Islamabad.