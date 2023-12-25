General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ISLAMABAD: Candidates aspiring to contest the upcoming general elections on February 8 rushed to submit their nomination papers, as the extended deadline by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was expired at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Several political leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)‘s Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Pir Adil Gillani, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, federal capital’s ex-deputy mayors, Zeeshan Naqvi and Chaudhry Riffat Javed among others submitted their nomination papers on Sunday. PPP’s Raja Imran Ashraf also filed his nomination papers.

The ECP, on Friday, extended its deadline till Sunday for candidates wishing to file nomination papers by two days after various political parties appealed an extension in the submission deadline.

Once the deadline ends, the ECP is set to conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers from Monday (December 25) through December 30, as per the commission’s updated schedule.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3, 2024 with decisions expected by January 10.

The ECP is set to release the updated list of candidates on January 11, and candidates can withdraw their papers till January 12.

The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on January 13, and the general elections are scheduled for February 08.

Meanwhile, the ECP has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections. Now, they can submit their applications from December 31, 2023 to January 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz set to contest the next general elections from two National Assembly seats and three provincial Assembly seats.

