PM says cut in inflation good news for people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the reduction in inflation is good news for the people. The premier added that the decrease in inflation in two years is a sign of economic improvement as the rate of inflation earlier decreased to 20 per cent from 39 per cent and now it has come down to 17 per cent from 20 per cent.

He said that this is the outcome of the hard work done in 16 months which was continued by the caretaker government.

Reduction of inflation is the first goal and people will get more relief after the economic activities would pick up. The premier added that the decrease in petrol prices will also give relief to the people, as the prices of oil have come down in the global market.

Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April

The provincial governments should take steps to ensure the reduction in the prices of petroleum products and the implementation of the official prices of food items, the prime minister directed.

He said that with a continuation in this direction, the people’s lives would further improve.

