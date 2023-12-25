BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia reports grain harvest of 142.6 million tonnes, second largest ever

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 04:56pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s grain harvest in 2023 will amount to 142.6 million metric tonnes in net weight, down 9.5% from the record harvest of 2022 but still its second largest, according to state statistics published on Monday.

The harvest of winter and spring wheat totalled 92.77 million tonnes in net weight, down from 104.23 million tonnes in 2022, according to data from the federal statistics service.

The total crop for 2022 amounted to 157.61 million tonnes.

“We will have the second largest grain harvest in the entire history of the country,” Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

“This will allow to not only to provide the domestic market with a stock, but also to send significant volumes of grain to foreign partners.”

Patrushev said Russian grain exports in 2023 had been hindered by a lack of vessels, plus problems with insurance and payments caused by Western sanction.

Russian wheat export prices up

China is the world’s biggest wheat producer but Russia is usually the top exporter of wheat. Russian total agricultural exports totalled more than $45 billion in 2023, a record, Patrushev said.

“In the first half of the current season, we expect exports of about 35 million tonnes of grain, and in the second at least another 30 million tonnes, so that about 65 million tonnes will leave the market,” he said.

Patrushev, the son of Nikolai Patrushev, a powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia expected a harvest of around 1.6 million tonnes of durum wheat. Russia has imposed a ban on exporting durum wheat until the end of May.

“Next year, we set the task to further expand the acreage and increase the production of this crop to 2 million tonnes both to saturate the domestic market and to form a good export potential for this crop,” Patrushev said.

He said Russia’s soy production covered domestic consumption and that it would rise to around 7-8 million tonnes over coming years, allowing exports. The potato harvest rose to 8.6 million tonnes, the biggest in 30 years, Patrushev said.

“The gross harvest of sugar beet amounted to 52.2 million tonnes. Accordingly, we will receive about 7 million tonnes of sugar this agricultural year.”

Grain prices Grain Market grain harvest Russia’s grain

Comments

1000 characters

Russia reports grain harvest of 142.6 million tonnes, second largest ever

PM Kakar stresses on upholding Quaid’s guiding principles

‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

290 Baloch protesters released from jail, police custody: interior ministry

‘Hurdles’ to electoral process: Complaints to be probed: PM

General election: Nomination papers filing deadline ends

ECP removes Imran’s name from the list of party heads

Mega Karachi water supply project: Wapda chief reviews construction progress

166 killed in 24 hours in Gaza

Field formations: FBR announces extended workhours

Govt establishes help centre

Read more stories