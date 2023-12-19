Russian wheat export prices up

MOSCOW: Export prices for Russian wheat rose slightly last week amid some intensification of demand from importers and more favourable weather in ports for shipments, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in January was $242 per metric ton, up $1 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy pegged the same class of wheat at $238-242 a ton FOB last week compared to $237-241 the week before.

Algeria and Saudi Arabia conducted wheat purchases last week, including wheat from the Black Sea region.

Russia exported 0.78 million tons of grain last week, up from 0.69 million tons the previous week. The exports included 0.68 million tons of wheat, compared with 0.61 million tons the previous week, Sovecon wrote, citing port data.