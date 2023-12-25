BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 25, 2023
Russian rouble steady in thin trading

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 02:23pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar and euro on Monday in thin trading, with the European and U.S. markets closed for Christmas.

At 0902 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 92.01 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 101.8 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.25% to $79.19.

Russian rouble edges back towards two-week low vs dollar

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support, as have elevated interest rates.

Russia’s central bank will start buying foreign currency if oil prices rise to $88-$90 per barrel, governor Elvira Nabiullina told RBC media in an interview published on Monday.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.55% at 1,063.42. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.43% to 3,105.77.?

Russian rouble

