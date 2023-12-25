BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
‘Legal advisers in field formations’: FBR yet to implement President’s order

Recorder Report Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 10:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has not implemented an order passed by President Arif Alvi, who has referred a serious matter of irregularities in the appointment of legal advisers/ advocates by FBR’s field formations.

The president has also directed the FBR to ensure transparency and due adherence to the law/ instructions during appointment of legal advisers on the FBR panel.

It is reliably learnt that in a public interest complaint to unmask such practices in the FBR, the sensitive matter to stop issues in appointment of Legal Advisers/ Advocates by FBR’s various field formations has been referred by the President to the Chairman FBR.

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

President’s order stated “complaints have been filed agitating nepotism and corruption in appointment of Legal Advisers/ Advocates by FBR’s various field formations. Waheed Shahzad Butt, Advocate has appeared, whereas, no representative of FBR has appeared despite notice. It is stated the persons on the panel of the FBR representing it before judicial fora at the same time are representing the private parties in cases filed against FBR.

It is contended that FBR has ignored the standing operating procedure (SOP) regarding Panel Advocates vide C.No.8(71) S(P.A)/ 2021 dated 23.08.2021 and letter dated 15.02.2022 vide C.No.1(73)SS (A&A)/ 2016/VOL-VIII/ PTand there is violation of terms and conditions specifically agreed to by panel advocate vide letter C.No.9/ 19/ Lit/ 2018 dated 19.04.2018, which categorically states “He is not authorised to enter appearance in any case against FBR or its field formations” FBR panel advocate has appeared before High Court in a petition on behalf of petitioner tax employees against Chairman FBR.

Such assertions/ allegations need to be looked into by the competent authority/ Chairman FBR, to ensure transparency and due adherence to the law/instructions on the subject. Accordingly, the President, as per his decision, has been pleased to remit the matter to the Chairman FBR for due consideration of the matter, President’s order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

