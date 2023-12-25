Govt establishes help centre

ISLAMABAD: After negotiations with the protestors from Balochistan, the members of the committee formed by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Federal Ministers Murtaza Solangi, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Jamal Shah, established on Sunday a Police Special Help Center for the release of the arrested persons.

According to the statement, the process of releasing the arrested persons will be according to the law.

In this regard, SSP Abdul Haq Imrani has been appointed as the focal person and the Police Special Help Center will remain open for two days while the entire process of release of arrested persons will be supervised by DIG Operations and SSP Operations.

Arrested Baloch women, children released

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police shared telephone numbers 051-9001534, mobile number 03459600622 and email address [email protected] for providing immediate help to the protestors If anyone faces any problem.