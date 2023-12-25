BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Editorials Print 2023-12-25

Addressing anaemia among adolescent girls

Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

EDITORIAL: That Pakistan has long been suffering from a crisis of malnutrition among children, especially with respect to those under five years of age, is a well-known fact that has repeatedly been highlighted by government departments, and local and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and aid agencies. It now seems that measures to address this predicament have not had the desired impact, given that this issue seems to be carrying forward to the next stage, i.e., malnutrition and anaemia now being prevalent among adolescents as well.

This was evident in the statement, given earlier in the week by Caretaker Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan, where while citing the National Nutrition Survey 2018, he revealed that 54.7 percent of Pakistan’s adolescent girls were anaemic, with a prevalence of 56 percent in rural areas, and a 53 percent prevalence in the urban areas. These are alarming figures that do not portend well for the future generations of this country, especially given that girls constitute 48 percent of the adolescent population in Pakistan.

It goes without saying that the prevalence of anaemia and malnutrition among adolescent girls is a huge public health concern that demands attention and comprehensive intervention by federal and provincial governments. As rightly pointed out by Dr Jan, anaemia and malnutrition can lead to diminished human capital and academic potential, and addressing these issues requires a multifaceted approach involving “integrated behaviour change” that focuses on “family planning, nutrition, maternal and child health” among various other aspects of public health.

Adolescent girls form a highly vulnerable demographic that, apart from an inadequate dietary intake, face numerous other challenges. This particular demographic has limited access to healthcare and suffers from substantial socioeconomic disparities.

On top of that, the prevalence of child marriages in the country only serves to compound the problems created by anaemia and malnutrition. Pakistan has the sixth highest number of girls in the world married before the age of 18, according to 2020 UN Women figures. The impact of child marriage inevitably connects to the issue of health and nutrition, as well as fertility and child mortality.

Therefore, policymakers must ensure that any strategy devised to address the problem of anaemia and malnutrition among adolescent girls must not ignore the complications created by child marriage. An anaemic adolescent girl becoming pregnant is inevitably bound to face an increased risk of maternal mortality. If she gives birth, her child will be at an increased risk of malnutrition, and in turn, face the danger of infant mortality as well.

Government-led initiatives and collaborations with NGOs are essential for creating a sustainable change when it comes to addressing the problems of anaemia and malnutrition. Investing in infrastructure that facilitates access to nutritious food, healthcare services and educational resources is paramount.

Policymakers must also prioritise gender-sensitive policies that address the unique nutritional needs of adolescent girls. A combination of awareness campaigns, educational programmes, targeted interventions as well as backing these initiatives by giving them legislative cover are the needs of the hour.

Apart from the public health and human rights-based angles that are often cited when talking about anaemia and malnutrition rampant among young children and adolescents in the country, what is often neglected are the negative impacts these problems have on economic growth and development of the nation. The huge economic cost of having a malnourished population cannot be overstated.

Pakistan must pave the way for a healthier and more prosperous future, and that cannot be achieved, given the current state of female adolescent health. There is an urgent need to empower this demographic to lead healthier lives and break the cycle of malnutrition.

KU Dec 25, 2023 09:36am
Perhaps the answer lies in how we grow our food. The wheat contains on avg 13 to 18 percent proteins, but in our country it is found to have on avg 9 percent only. The protein content is dependant on nitrogen and sulphur inputs at growth stage of wheat crop, and because it has become expensive, few farmers use the required amount. And this problem is true for other crops and vegetables in Pakistan, so the policymakers should understand that they are responsible for their contribution to health of the citizens.
