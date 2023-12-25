Mayor for giving more opportunities to people with different abilities

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that people with different abilities are valuable to the society, and their representation must be ensured in policy formulation and decision making process in the government sector, especially at the local government level.

The idea of inclusivity for development can create a society where there is no room for any kind of discrimination according to Article 25 of our constitution.

“I congratulate the organisers of the Ida Rieu Inclusive Youth Parliament; it is an honour for me to participate in the concluding session of the event,” the Mayor

said while addressing as chief guest the closing session of the first Ida Rieu Inclusive parliament organised by the

Ida Rieu Welfare Association.

President of Ida Rieu Welfare Association Nadira Panjwani, Secretary Department for Differently able Persons, Government of Sindh Taha Farooqui and others were also present.

Mayor Karachi offered the institution to hold the next meeting of Youth Parliament in the council hall of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. KMC will provide all the facilities for the meeting.

If such people participate in the policy formulation and decision making process in the government sector, especially at the local government level, then the problems in our society will start to be fixed automatically.

Addressing the event, Nadira Panjwani said that the Youth Parliament wants to unite the diverse voices of the youth so that they transcend all differences and work for an inclusive and equal society where every youth be a valued member, an informed advocate and an agent of positive change, regardless of physical challenges.

