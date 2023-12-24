BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-24

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) now-former chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday declared that the party would approach Peshawar High Court (PHC) or Supreme Court against Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to deprive the party of its traditional electoral symbol of bat.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that PTI’s petition regaining the ‘bat’ electoral symbol would be filed on Tuesday morning, adding that consultation in this regard had almost been completed.

Without naming the ECP, Gohar said that all its efforts were aimed at depriving his party of the reserved seats.

IK stops Gohar from allotting party ticket without his approval?

The PTI leader saw a conspiracy behind the ECP’s recent order, saying stripping the party of its electoral symbol of bat was in no way justified.

Responding to a question, he said that “ECP’s order is not sustainable as it is contradictory.” He was confident that PTI would get relief when they challenged the order in the court.

“PTI’s electoral symbol will be restored,” he said, adding his party was waiting for the attested copy of the ECP.

To another query, he said that the PTI could challenge the ECP’s order in the apex court under Article 184 of the Constitution. “Imran Khan was, is and will be the chairman of the PTI,” he said, adding that he was fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to him by Khan. Gohar further said that he would continue to deliver the responsibilities until Khan comes out of jail.

Talking about ‘level playing field’, he said that PTI candidates were not being allowed to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming general elections in the country, slated to be held on February 8.

About Khan’s jail trial, he termed the process “illegal and in violation of the IHC’s order”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI ECP PHC Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Projects, salaries: MoF denies delay in fund release

Calendar year 2023: Posting hefty gains of 53pc, PSX outperforms major asset classes

FBR issues procedure for vendors, others to obtain licences for online businesses

Baloch sit-in outside NPC continues

Read more stories