World Print 2023-12-24

Iran slams UN ‘inefficacy’ to stop Gaza war

AFP Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday slammed the “inefficacy” of international bodies to halt deadly fighting between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas which has ravaged the Gaza Strip.

Raisi’s remarks during a conference in Tehran in support of the Palestinians came a day after the United Nations Security Council approved a much-delayed resolution demanding aid be allowed into the besieged Hamas-run territory “at scale”.

The resolution also urged the creation of “conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”, without calling for an immediate end to the fighting, triggered by Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Iran has called the vote “positive but insufficient”.

The Palestinian on October 7 killed about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel responded with a withering offensive that has killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

“The inability and inefficacy of international organisations has become clear to everyone in the world,” Raisi told the Tehran conference.

“The Security Council... officially announced its desperation, and said that there is nothing we can do,” he said.

“International organisations have also announced that there is nothing we can do.”

Aid groups and international organisations have repeatedly warned of “catastrophic” conditions in Gaza, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the 11-week war.

Also on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the conflict in Gaza has “exposed” the “false human rights claims” by the United States and other Western allies of Israel.

He reiterated calls on Muslim countries “to cut ties” with Israel. The Islamic republic, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the October 7 attacks a “success” but denied any direct involvement.

In recent weeks, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Huthi rebels have launched missiles and drones at cargo ships on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea, claiming to act in solidarity with Gaza. On Friday, the United States accused Iran of being “deeply involved” in the Huthi attacks. There was no immediate comment from Iran on the latest US accusations.

