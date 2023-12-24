PTI leader’s house arrest: notification withdrawn

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has withdrawn the house arrest of PTI leader Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi - who is an under trial prisoner (UTP). The Home Department has directed the authorities concerned to shift him to Central Prison, Karachi.

According to the notification, “The department’s notification of even number dated 23-06-2023 declaring thereby the House No. C/141, KDA Scheme Karsaz Road, Karachi as “sub-jail” for confinement of the under trial prisoner Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi s/o Syed Shamim ul Hassan Naqvi is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

The notification further added that after de-notification of the abovesaid “sub-jail” the under trial prisoner Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi s/o Syed Shamim ul Hassan Naqvi is hereby shifted to Central Prison & CF Karachi.

The Inspector General of Police, Sindh has been directed to nominate officials who would be responsible to provide foolproof security of the said under trail prisoner for shifting to central jail.

