Noman ruled out of Test series

LAHORE: Pakistani spinner Noman Ali, who underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy, is recovering but ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis.

Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis. On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy. Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine, a PCB spokesman, said.

The 37-year-old, Noman Ali who did not feature during a heavy defeat in the opening Test in Perth, suffered severe abdominal pain on Friday.

Noman Ali has played 15 Tests, the last of which was against Sri Lanka in July.

It may be noted that Noman was the second one who ruled out of the test series. Earlier pacer Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the series. His scans showed a stress fracture in the ribs along with an abdominal muscle tear.

Pakistan had a weak bowling attack after speedster Naseem Shah was not included in the squad due to an injury.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023