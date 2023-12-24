BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
‘Notorious’ terrorist killed in Chiniot

NNI Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

CHINIOT: A terrorist involved in an attack on a sensitive agency’s office in Faisalabad and killing of 50 people including an ISI was gunned down in an encounter with the police force of the Counter-Terrorism Department.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the intelligence-based operation took place in Chiniot.

The spokesman said that during the CTD action, terrorist Ghazanfar Nadeem and his accomplice put up resistance as a result of which an exchange of fire took place between the CTD police and terrorists. Both the terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Police are trying to identify the slain accomplice of the terrorist.

The spokesperson said that terrorist Ghazanfar was carrying head money of Rs2.5 million. He had been hiding since 2011 and security agencies were trying to hunt him down. He was the mastermind of the terrorism based on religious hatred. During the operation, ammunition and modern weapons were recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

Ghazanfar Nadeem alias Khalid Habib was involved in 11 major terrorist attacks including an attack on a sensitive institution in Faisalabad. He also carried out a communal target killing including a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

The spokesperson said that the death of Ghazanfar Nadeem is expected to reduce further incidents of terrorism, adding that the CTD Punjab would continue all possible efforts to create a safe society.

ISI CTD terrorist Counter Terrorism Department police force Ghazanfar Nadeem Chiniot

