Alvi for changing attitudes to mitigate climate change impacts

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday while stressing the need for changing attitudes to mitigate growing impacts of the climate change said that everyone had to play his role in overcoming the effects of climate change.

He said that the people avoid planting a tree outside of their houses and trees are being cut down. He emphasised, ‘attitudes need to be changed.’

While addressing a two-day Climate Change Conference and Awards -2023 organised by the Rotary International District 3271 at Bahria Auditorium, the President said that the human could not be separated from global warming.

He said that Pakistan put in a lot of efforts and started working on 10 billion tsunami programme to protect its environment. He said that they had visited a number of schools and planted saplings along with schoolchildren and made them aware of the effects of climate change.

Alvi advised the people living in multi-floor high-rise to plant saplings in clay-pots and at least grow vegetables in their galleries for a better planet.

He said that the citizens especially of Karachi should be conscious of climate change effects as 500 million gallons of contaminated water was drained out in the sea on daily basis.

He said that the people must conserve water and electricity and use alternative energy specially the solar system.

Speaking on education, health, skill development and technology, the President said that 20.8 million children were out-of-schools in the country.

He said that the country needed a big number of schools to put these out-of-school children to schools as technology could bridge this gap. He said that the children could be taught through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Alvi said that there was a shortage of nurses in the country which needed around 900000 nurses. He said that 90 percent failure was witnessed in the drug rehabilitation process.

The president also highlighted the increasing issue of mental stress in almost every home.

While talking about the participation of the woman, he said that the country could not develop without the empowerment of the women. He lauded the Rotary International for its work on main issues including Polio.

Earlier, the president distributed awards and at the outset was briefed about the paintings made by schoolchildren on climate effects.

Director Rotary International Faiz Kadwai and District Governor 3271 Rotary International Mohammed Hanif Khan also addressed on the occasion.