BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-24

Alvi for changing attitudes to mitigate climate change impacts

APP Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday while stressing the need for changing attitudes to mitigate growing impacts of the climate change said that everyone had to play his role in overcoming the effects of climate change.

He said that the people avoid planting a tree outside of their houses and trees are being cut down. He emphasised, ‘attitudes need to be changed.’

While addressing a two-day Climate Change Conference and Awards -2023 organised by the Rotary International District 3271 at Bahria Auditorium, the President said that the human could not be separated from global warming.

He said that Pakistan put in a lot of efforts and started working on 10 billion tsunami programme to protect its environment. He said that they had visited a number of schools and planted saplings along with schoolchildren and made them aware of the effects of climate change.

Alvi advised the people living in multi-floor high-rise to plant saplings in clay-pots and at least grow vegetables in their galleries for a better planet.

He said that the citizens especially of Karachi should be conscious of climate change effects as 500 million gallons of contaminated water was drained out in the sea on daily basis.

He said that the people must conserve water and electricity and use alternative energy specially the solar system.

Speaking on education, health, skill development and technology, the President said that 20.8 million children were out-of-schools in the country.

He said that the country needed a big number of schools to put these out-of-school children to schools as technology could bridge this gap. He said that the children could be taught through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Alvi said that there was a shortage of nurses in the country which needed around 900000 nurses. He said that 90 percent failure was witnessed in the drug rehabilitation process.

The president also highlighted the increasing issue of mental stress in almost every home.

While talking about the participation of the woman, he said that the country could not develop without the empowerment of the women. He lauded the Rotary International for its work on main issues including Polio.

Earlier, the president distributed awards and at the outset was briefed about the paintings made by schoolchildren on climate effects.

Director Rotary International Faiz Kadwai and District Governor 3271 Rotary International Mohammed Hanif Khan also addressed on the occasion.

Dr. Arif Alvi climate change artificial intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi for changing attitudes to mitigate climate change impacts

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Projects, salaries: MoF denies delay in fund release

Calendar year 2023: Posting hefty gains of 53pc, PSX outperforms major asset classes

FBR issues procedure for vendors, others to obtain licences for online businesses

Baloch sit-in outside NPC continues

Read more stories