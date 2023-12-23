ECP extends nomination deadline to Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for the submission of nominations for general elections by two days — from December 22 to 24. The decision has been taken to facilitate the contesting candidates, the electoral body announced on Friday.

Accordingly, the related general elections schedule has been revised.

According to the revised schedule, the date for the publication of the names of the contesting candidates has been revised from December 23 to December 24. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue from December 25 to December 30. Previously, the scrutiny period was from December 24 to December 30.

The rest of the schedule would remain unchanged, which is as follows: Date of filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of the nomination papers: January 3. Deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals: January 10. Publication of revised list of candidates: January 11. Withdrawal of candidature(s) and publication of final list of candidates: January 12. Allotment of election symbols: January 13. And polling date: February 8.

Presently, reports surfacing from different parts across the country suggest that the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who want to submit their nominations to the returning officers (ROs) as PTI candidates for general polls, are not being allowed to do so through intimidating and coercive methods in order to prevent them from contesting the polls on PTI tickets.

Scores of footages are doing rounds on the social media wherein the officials of law enforcement agencies are seen snatching nominations papers from the PTI candidates, manhandling them through torture and verbal abuse, arresting these candidates and intimidating them by launching late night raids at their residences. The videos also reveal that families of the PTI candidates are being harassed by unidentified plain-clothed men apparently to dissuade them from supporting the PTI.

The former ruling party has repeatedly appealed to the superior judiciary and the ECP to take notice of this situation and ensure level playing field for its candidates in the general elections.

