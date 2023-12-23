BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-23

ECP extends nomination deadline to Sunday

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for the submission of nominations for general elections by two days — from December 22 to 24. The decision has been taken to facilitate the contesting candidates, the electoral body announced on Friday.

Accordingly, the related general elections schedule has been revised.

According to the revised schedule, the date for the publication of the names of the contesting candidates has been revised from December 23 to December 24. Scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue from December 25 to December 30. Previously, the scrutiny period was from December 24 to December 30.

The rest of the schedule would remain unchanged, which is as follows: Date of filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of the nomination papers: January 3. Deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals: January 10. Publication of revised list of candidates: January 11. Withdrawal of candidature(s) and publication of final list of candidates: January 12. Allotment of election symbols: January 13. And polling date: February 8.

Presently, reports surfacing from different parts across the country suggest that the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who want to submit their nominations to the returning officers (ROs) as PTI candidates for general polls, are not being allowed to do so through intimidating and coercive methods in order to prevent them from contesting the polls on PTI tickets.

Scores of footages are doing rounds on the social media wherein the officials of law enforcement agencies are seen snatching nominations papers from the PTI candidates, manhandling them through torture and verbal abuse, arresting these candidates and intimidating them by launching late night raids at their residences. The videos also reveal that families of the PTI candidates are being harassed by unidentified plain-clothed men apparently to dissuade them from supporting the PTI.

The former ruling party has repeatedly appealed to the superior judiciary and the ECP to take notice of this situation and ensure level playing field for its candidates in the general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECP nomination papers level playing field General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

ECP extends nomination deadline to Sunday

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories