BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-23

Election campaign: PPP urges CEC to place restrictions on LGs’ mayors, chairmen, nazims

Naveed Butt Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to restrict mayor/chairman/Nazim from participating in election campaigns.

The letter has been written by PPP’s Central Election Cell Incharge Senator Taj Haider to the CEC.

According to the letter, “We have the honour to draw your kind attention to Section 18 of the Code of Conduct in which, ‘mayo r/chairman/Nazim have also been restricted from participating in election campaigns.”

The letter further stated, “as you are aware there is no law which prohibits mayor/chairman/Nazim of Local Governments from contesting elections on a general seat for Provincial and National assemblies and presently there are many cases in which those elected in the Local Government elections are filing nomination papers for contesting on PA and NA seats in the forthcoming general elections. These candidates, naturally have to run and lead their election campaigns.

“We also wish to point out to your honour that in the province of Punjab appointed village councils have replaced the constitutionally mandated local governments and these appointed persons are fully participating in the election campaign of a certain political party. As a matter of fact there are widespread reports that the village councils are providing jobs and contracts to the loyalists of that particular political party.

You may be pleased to recall that in the meeting of our delegation with your good self we had pointed out the illegality of the appointed village councils in Punjab and your honour had concurred in principle with our point of view.”

The letter further says, “There is already a ban on the use of government resources in election campaigns you may be pleased to direct that section 18 of the Code of Conduct may be so amended as to exclude the names of ‘mayor/chairman/Nazim’ from the list of those who cannot participate in election campaigns.

Secondly, your honour may be pleased to order that appointed village councils in the Province of Punjab may be dismissed with immediate effect.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Senator Taj Haider CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja local governments mayors

Comments

1000 characters

Election campaign: PPP urges CEC to place restrictions on LGs’ mayors, chairmen, nazims

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories