BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-23

Christmas: LHC allows keeping markets, shopping malls open till midnight

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed to keep markets and shopping malls open on the occasion of Christmas until midnight.

The court passed this order hearing petitions related to environmental issues.

A lawyer representing the minority community requested the court to allow the opening of markets until midnight on Christmas.

The court permitted the markets to open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at night until 12 am.

The court however expressed regret over the lack of collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Agencies (Wasa) of the Cantonment Board in sewerage system cleaning and directed to handed over the “Sans App” to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The court questioned the purpose of the road modeling program launched by the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) and suggested that work on it should start after the smog season.

The court observed that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) should hire independent consultants for its projects.

The court noted that India and other countries were far ahead in environmentally friendly cars and technology and suggested to engage the students from UET and LUMS to promote the use of technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court Christmas shopping malls LDA PDMA

Comments

1000 characters

Christmas: LHC allows keeping markets, shopping malls open till midnight

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories