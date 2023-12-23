BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Rs16.8bn approved for Karachi water supply schemes

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar approved Rs16.8 billion in development schemes for Karachi and directed the finance department to release the amount after completing the required formalities.

The decision was taken in a meeting at CM House that was also attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, Secretary Transport Asad Zaim, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi and CEO of Water Board Salahuddin.

The CM was told that Karachi has an approved water quota of 1200 cusecs (650 MGD from the Indus River through the KWSC system.

The existing bulk water supply system includes canals, conduits, pumping stations, and filter plants for supply of water to Karachi. The project aims at utilising the available 65 MGD capacity from Keenjher Gujjo Canal.

Mayor Karachi told the meeting that the project has an exclusive right of way (RoW) which is available and has no encumbrance.

The project was being started through PPP mode but it was taking time. However, the CM directed P&D dept to approve the scheme within 10 days and also directed the Finance dept to release Rs4.5 billion so that work on the project could be started.

Maqbool Baqar Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister KWSC Karachi water supply schemes

