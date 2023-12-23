BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Dec 23, 2023
Markets Print 2023-12-23

HK shares tumble as gaming rules dent sentiment

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2023

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares slumped on Friday, erasing gains from early trade, as China’s new rules to curb spending on video games dented sentiment. China shares closed relatively unchanged, trimming earlier gains following state banks’ cut in interest rates on some deposits.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 1.7% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 2.3%. China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended 0.2% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%.

Chinese regulators dealt a blow to the world’s largest games market by announcing a wide range of rules to curb spending and rewards that encourage video games, hurting an industry that returned to growth this year.

The draft rules also dragged the broad Asian markets lower. Shares in Tencent Holdings, the world’s biggest gaming company, tumbled 12.3%, marking their biggest loss since the global financial crisis in 2008, while its closest rival, NetEase, plunged nearly 25%.

“The draft rules are a hit to investor sentiment, and they were worried that it would become the new direction of regulation,” said Jiang Liangqing, general manager at Qingzhu Fund Management.

The Hang Seng Tech Index shed 4.4%, registering its the biggest daily decline since February. In mainland markets, the media index dropped 8.2%, and artificial intelligence companies lost 2.3%. In contrast, defence shares climbed 2.8%.

Five of China’s largest state banks, including Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank, cut interest rates on some deposits starting Friday, creating leeway to reduce lending costs as the government urged banks to support the economy.

