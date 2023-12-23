BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Unity, tolerance, brotherhood can help overcome challenges: governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the challenges faced by the country can be overcome only by promoting unity, tolerance, and brotherhood.

While speaking at a function organized in connection with the Quaid Day at the Governor House Lahore today, the governor said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a determined and courageous person.

“We are living in a free country as a result of Quaid-e-Azam’s unflinching determination, leadership, and peaceful struggle,” he said, adding: “The white colour in the Pakistani flag represents the minorities who have equal rights in Pakistan. Our religion has laid great emphasis on the protection of the rights of the minorities.”

The governor said that atrocities on innocent citizens, women and children in Palestine are shameful, and all the countries of the world should raise their voice against it. He said that Kashmiri people are also being subjected to violence, adding that there are UN resolutions for the solution of the Kashmir issue.

He said that the international community should play its role in implementing these resolutions to end tyranny in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that the main purpose of education is to hone critical and analytical skills of the students. He said that students should have the ability to critically evaluate different discourses.

He said that the young generation should adopt a positive and optimistic approach in life. He said that there are many positive things in our society. “We should concentrate on the positive side instead of focusing on the negative side of society only,” he said, adding: “We should practically make the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the thoughts of poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal a part of our lives.”

He said the supremacy of the constitution and law is vital to the progress and prosperity of the country.

On this occasion, a speech competition was also held among the students of various universities regarding the Quaid Day.

The governor distributed shields and certificates of appreciation among the students who took positions in the speech competition.

