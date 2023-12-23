Nestlé Pakistan extends Rs5m to PRCS

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan extended corporate contribution worth Rs 5 million, as part of its philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV), to support Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) efforts towards social welfare and relief work.

Talking at the event, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Our collaboration with PRCS over the years has taken many forms. Be it the organization of blood donation camps or partnering during COVID-19 response, we have depended on PRCS’ unmatched presence and expertise in providing first-aid and emergency response.”

