Sculptures of Mao, Jinnah unveiled

Press Release Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

BEIJING: In an elegant and well attended ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi unveiled the sculptures of Chairman Mao and Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founding fathers of China and Pakistan, respectively.

The event was attended, among others, by members of the diplomatic corps, Mao Xiaoqing, niece of Chairman Mao Zedong, Madame Geng Jing, Chairperson of China Cultural Heritage Foundation and whose family has made substantial contributions to strengthening of Pakistan China relations. Master Yuan Xikun, the world renowned artisan, who made both the sculptures recognized for his inspiring work.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao, remembering them as two of the most iconic figures of twentieth century who pursued the cause of independence, justice, emancipation and self-respect for their nations.

The Ambassador also commended Master Yuan Xikun for his craftsmanship and dedication, reflected vividly in the high quality of both the sculptures. He added that the presence of Quaid-e-Azam and Chair Mao sculptures at the Pakistan Embassy would be an apt manifestation of the iron brotherhood signifying the relationship between Pakistan and China.

In addition to the Ambassador, Madame Geng Jing and Master Yuan Xikun also spoke at the event, recalled passionately the unique, time tested and special friendship between China and Pakistan.

They noted that the ceremony to unveil the sculptures and to celebrate the legacies of the two great leaders was a momentous occasion reaffirming the sentiments of mutual respect, love and affection which capture the essence of China-Pakistan relationship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

